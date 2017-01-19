What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Aaron Rodgers reveals what he said in huddle before Jared Cook pass on game-winning drive

There's no doubt Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he further proved that when the Green Bay Packers played against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs last weekend.

With 12 seconds left in the game with the scores tied at 31, Rodgers connected on a third-and-20 from their own 32-yard line to Jared Cook 35 yards down the field while bootlegging out of the pocket to his left side and throwing across his body.

It was a great play that allowed the Packers to kick the game-winning field goal and advance to the NFC championship. What makes it even more magical is that it was made drawn up in the huddle.

Speaking on ESPN’s Dan Le Batard Show on Wednesday, Rodgers said it was the first time he had made up a play in the huddle. He also said he had been thinking about that play long before it came time to call it in the huddle.

“I said everybody kind of run over to the left, and get open — not exactly in those words, but that was basically the gist of it.

“What ended up being the play was not something we talked about, but it was something that I thought about at various times throughout the season or throughout the week even.

“But it’s hard to kind of put a name necessarily on a play where we have a roll-out with a clear-out and everybody else kind of running to the left. Didn’t exactly have a name for that. But in situations like that [coach] Mike [McCarthy] will allow me to pick a play out of a selection of plays we have.”

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The play will go down in NFL history, especially if the Packers continue doing what Rodgers said earlier this season and run the table all the way to a Super Bowl victory.

Green Bay Packers
NFL Playoffs
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

