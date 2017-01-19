David Haye and Tony Bellew have been warned by the British Boxing Board of Control ahead of the filming of Sky Sports’ ‘The Gloves Are Off’ this week, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The rivals have been warned about their future conduct after their press conference bust up in November 2016.

The pair have not come into contact since that controversial press conference.

The pair were lining up for photos ahead of their fight on March 4 when Bellew shoved Haye, only for the latter to retaliate with a punch, and the BBBofC have promised to take severe action if those unsavoury scenes are repeated in the lead up to the fight.

Promoter Hearn told Sky Sports: "Of course you're in a situation where it's the first time they have come face to face since the last time where one pushed one and one hit the other, so it's not ideal.

"However, I think Tony is sensible enough and they have both been warned by the British Boxing Board of Control.

"Any more problems and they both have the threat of their license being taken away.

“David is not really going to listen to me, but I feel like I have got a relationship with Tony where I can. But when you're a foot away from another man that you dislike and the insults are being traded across the floor, anything can happen."

Despite knowing that controversy and chaos could be awaiting him and the sport, Hearn admits that that's the beauty of the show.

He continued: "That's also the beauty of the show. We need to keep the rawness of that and also remember that we have a reputation to keep, and an image to protect for the sport of boxing.

"Haye and Bellew are very intelligent, they have been around the sport for a while, and I think they are going to be trying to play mind games with each other as well in this.

"This will be interesting to watch. Not just from the rawness and the volatility of the two of them, but actually from a mental aspect as well. I think they will both try and get under each other's skins in various different ways."

Haye goes into the fight with a record of 28-2, with his only defeats coming at the hands of Carl Thompson and Wladimir Klitschko, with the latter being his last six years ago.

As for Bellew, his record stands at 28-2-1, with his two defeats coming at the expense of Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson.

