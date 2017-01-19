How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Guinea-Bissau .

Guinea-Bissau take bizarre kick-off against Cameroon at African Cup of Nations

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The African Cup of Nations always produces its fair share of brilliant, astonishing and downright ludicrous moments.

And this year’s competition, which is being hosted in Gabon, has been no different so far.

While the quality of the ACoN has undoubtedly improved over recent years - helped by the increased number of players now plying their trade in Europe’s top leagues - you still get those odd ‘did that really just happen?’ moments from time to time.

Article continues below

You didn’t need to wait long to witness one of those moments if you tuned into the Group A match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau in Libreville on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau’s kick-off routine at the beginning of the match was possibly the most bizarre we’ve ever seen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

What West Ham players told Payet before deleting him from Whatsapp group

What West Ham players told Payet before deleting him from Whatsapp group

The player Cristiano Ronaldo wants Madrid to sign instead of Paulo Dybala [Mundo]

The player Cristiano Ronaldo wants Madrid to sign instead of Paulo Dybala [Mundo]

Guinea-Bissau’s bizarre kick-off routine

First of all, there were two players standing side-by-side before the ball was kicked.

p1b6rr7ahh1apc6vp16uq1vv1iotb.jpg

The player taking kick-off rolled the ball to his teammate who then inexplicably whacked the ball out of play on the left-hand side of the pitch.

p1b6rr66c21mqbs4nen81tde1bjp9.jpg

Guinea-Bissau’s left winger was making a run up the pitch but, if the ball was intended for him, it was a truly awful attempted pass.

p1b6rr89pk1vi2mh01k4v7t3140id.jpg

We can’t see this particular kick-off routine catching on, somehow.

Watch Guinea-Bissau’s kick-off here

Then came a moment of pure genius

Less than 15 minutes after that disastrous kick-off, though, came a moment of pure inspiration from Guinea-Bissau’s Piqueti.

The Braga winger scored an early contender for goal of the tournament, dribbling from deep inside his own half before producing a composed finish.

It was Cameroon, however, who won the match thanks to two goals in 17 second-half minutes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Didier Drogba
John Obi Mikel
Wilfried Zaha
Mohamed Elneny
UEFA Champions League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again