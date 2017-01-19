The African Cup of Nations always produces its fair share of brilliant, astonishing and downright ludicrous moments.

And this year’s competition, which is being hosted in Gabon, has been no different so far.

While the quality of the ACoN has undoubtedly improved over recent years - helped by the increased number of players now plying their trade in Europe’s top leagues - you still get those odd ‘did that really just happen?’ moments from time to time.

You didn’t need to wait long to witness one of those moments if you tuned into the Group A match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau in Libreville on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau’s kick-off routine at the beginning of the match was possibly the most bizarre we’ve ever seen.

Guinea-Bissau’s bizarre kick-off routine

First of all, there were two players standing side-by-side before the ball was kicked.

The player taking kick-off rolled the ball to his teammate who then inexplicably whacked the ball out of play on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Guinea-Bissau’s left winger was making a run up the pitch but, if the ball was intended for him, it was a truly awful attempted pass.

We can’t see this particular kick-off routine catching on, somehow.

Watch Guinea-Bissau’s kick-off here

Then came a moment of pure genius

Less than 15 minutes after that disastrous kick-off, though, came a moment of pure inspiration from Guinea-Bissau’s Piqueti.

The Braga winger scored an early contender for goal of the tournament, dribbling from deep inside his own half before producing a composed finish.

It was Cameroon, however, who won the match thanks to two goals in 17 second-half minutes.

