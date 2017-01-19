There will be plenty of media attention on the Hall of Fame inductees this year, especially since Kurt Angle will be making his highly anticipated return as the headliner in Orlando.

A comeback has been rumoured for so many years now, and although nobody is sure whether he’ll be competing in the ring, there are strong rumours that he’ll remain on WWE television in the coming months.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

While he’s well past his prime, fans still want that nostalgic feeling by seeing Angle – arguably one of the best ever – to compete inside of a WWE ring again.

That all remains to be seen, but Angle finally broke his silence on his induction when appearing on ESPN to speak to Jonathan Coachman and numerous topics were discussed.

He revealed one of his biggest regrets, and discussed his addiction issues as well, and he also touched on the subject that the Olympic gold medallist is one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.

While Coach claimed that in his opinion, Angle is the greatest of all time, the former WWE Champion shot down that notion and listed Shawn Michaels as the best.

THE HEART BREAK KID

When asked how he feels when people say he is the best, Angle said: “It’s an honour, I’m not going to complain about it.

“But I will tell you this, it’s all opinions, you know, I think your opinion means a lot to me but there are a lot of people out there that think Triple H or Stone Cole Steve Austin or The Rock, or even John Cena is the greatest of all time.

“Do I believe I’m the greatest of all time? No.

“You know, I look at guys like Shawn Michaels that really paved the way for me, and being in the ring with him – he showed me what it’s all about, especially wrestling someone for the first time.

“Shawn and I wrestled our first time at WrestleMania, I think that showed how good both of us really are.”

He’s not the first to say that either, many current and past stars have reiterated that The Heart Break Kid is on another level, and it comes as no surprise that in almost every list you’ll see highlighting some of the greatest matches ever, Michaels is guaranteed to be there.

As humble as he is about it, there’s no denying that Angle will also go down as one of the best, having had an incredible transition from an Olympic wrestler, to a highly successful sports entertainer.

Is Kurt Angle right when he says Shawn Michaels is the greatest in-ring performer of all time? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

