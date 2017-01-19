In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Sad Chargers Sign.

San Diego moving companies are refusing to help the Chargers move

The Chargers are on the move, heading to the bright lights of Los Angeles and leaving thousands of fans in San Diego behind.

As you could probably guess, San Diegans aren't exactly best pleased with their team being uprooted and moved so the team can get a shiny new stadium. And now some of them are starting to hit back.

That backlash has come in different ways, with one angered ex-supporter taking to throwing eggs. And now there is a more comical hindrance to the Chargers, with San Diego moving companies reportedly banding together to hinder the Bolts.

A huge group of San Diego moving companies have banded together and started a website called We Won’t Move You, Chargers and pledged to refuse any business that pertains to moving them to Los Angeles.

“We were just sitting there thinking about the physical move of the Chargers," said Ryan Charles, head of sales and marketing for www.HireAHelper.com who started up the campaign. 

"We were thinking we would not want to be a part of that, having been born and raised here and being a lifelong Chargers fan. Other moving companies, our peers, might not want to, either. And wouldn’t it be cool if we all banded together to say that we wouldn’t?

"The feedback was immediately positive. I got chuckles, people were laughing, there were guys saying 'I wouldn't move them for X amount of dollars.'"

Something tells us that the Chargers have the monetary means to bring in a national company to help with the move, but it's still funny to see the reaction from locals to the move. It's sad to see lifelong fans lose a team, but who knows, maybe they won't be without a team for too long.

Kansas City Chiefs v San Diego Chargers

San Diego Chargers
NFL Playoffs
NFL Draft
NFL

