Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers' game-winning pass to Jared Cook sounds even better in German

Aaron Rodgers produced an incredible passing play on their game-winning drive against the Dallas Cowboys to help the Green Bay Packers advance to the NFC championship game.

On a third-and-20 from their own 32-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game with the scores tied at 31, Rodgers connected with Jared Cook for a 35-yard pass, putting the Packers in a position to kick the game-winning field goal.

It was a fantastic play that many didn't think was in bounds until replays showed the tight end had dragged his toes in the field of play as he caught the ball to make it a completed pass. Even the German commentators didn't believe it.

German announcers Frank Buschmann and Patrick Esume were calling the game when the two-time MVP connected with Cook for the play to put Green Bay in field goal range, much to the amazement of them and everyone else at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Their reaction to all of the play was absolutely brilliant.

The play only adds strength to Rodgers' case that he should be the league's MVP for the third time in his career, and if the Packers continue to run the table as promised, it's going to be featured on highlight reels for many years to come.

The German announcers won't have to wait long to call another Rodgers game as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the NFC championship game this weekend.

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Topics:
Green Bay Packers
Superbowl
NFL Playoffs
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

