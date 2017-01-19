How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather reminds Conor McGregor who's boss with savage tweet

Football News
24/7

Jeez, will Floyd Mayweather's dispute with Conor McGregor and Dana White end already?

The trio have been at loggerheads ever since McGregor's second round TKO win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November.

And the reason? Because McGregor wants to fight Mayweather in the boxing ring, with White also pushing for a showdown between the two.

Mayweather has since ruled out coming out of retirement to face the Irishman and when White offered him €25 million to fight, he called UFC's president a "f***ing comedian".

His announcement came after offering McGregor €15 million to fight, with the UFC lightweight champion responding by posting a picture of himself standing over Mayweather in the boxing ring while holding two belts.

At that moment, McGregor won the battle - but he hasn't won the war.

Mayweather has locked horns with White recently over his €25 million offer to fight, with the American demanding more money while flashing his new £205,000 Hublot watch.

He's now turned his attention to McGregor with a pretty savage tweet, as you can see below.

MAYWEATHER DESTROYS MCGREGOR

While one user correctly pointed out McGregor is worth nearer €35 million, rather than €2.5 million, the fact remains Mayweather trounces the Irishman when it comes to net worth.

But knowing McGregor, he'll come back with something equally as brutal - if not more.

Mayweather ultimately cares little about those criticising him after explaining last November that he's pretty much set for life after the Manny Pacquiao fight.

Basketball - Olympics: Day 12

"A lot of fighters in the sport of boxing may want to retire, but they have to fight because they have to. I don't have to fight," he told USA Today.

"I made $300 million for fighting Pacquiao. I'm OK. Like I said before, I'm happy with my position.

"Once again, the money don't make me; I make money. I'm well off. I make smart moves, and like I said before, I'm happy with where my career went."

