How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Styles has been robbed.

AJ Styles robbed at WWE SmackDown Live house show

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The stars of SmackDown Live were competing at the ASU Convocation Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Monday night, but WWE Champion AJ Styles didn’t have a good end to the house show.

First, it was Randy Orton who found himself in the headlines after being in a heated altercation with a fan before the live event.

STYLES ROBBED

Now, according to NoDQ.com, AJ Styles was reportedly robbed while he was competing in his triple threat match against John Cena and Baron Corbin – which he won.

WMCActionNews5.com have revealed that The Phenomenal One reported the theft of a black bag to Arkansas State University police after working the event, and it is currently under investigation.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It wasn’t a small theft either, with numerous reports revealing exactly what was in the bag at the time of the robbery.

Styles reportedly had $1,000 in American currency, and for some strange reason, he was travelling with $7,000 in Japanese yen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

What West Ham players told Payet before deleting him from Whatsapp group

What West Ham players told Payet before deleting him from Whatsapp group

The player Cristiano Ronaldo wants Madrid to sign instead of Paulo Dybala [Mundo]

The player Cristiano Ronaldo wants Madrid to sign instead of Paulo Dybala [Mundo]

CONTENTS

An iPhone was also in the bag, as were his Beats headphones.

Fans know that Styles is an avid gamer, something that the audience will now be more familiar with since Xavier Woods started his ‘Up Up Down Down’ gaming channel on YouTube.

So, you can imagine how devastated Styles must be as his small screen TV has also been taken, as well as his Xbox 360 and six Xbox 360 games.

As expected, plenty of questions are going to be asked about the whole situation.

Firstly, how did somebody manage to sneak to wherever his bag was?

There was bound to be either security or even fellow WWE stars in the same area to see something happening.

But most of all, people will be asking why he even had $7,000 in Japanese yen in his bag.

Perhaps he needs to invest it in a better lock, such as the one that saw him get locked out of his car towards the end of 2016, as you can see below.

What do you make of AJ Styles being robbed and his belongings that were in his bag? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
Royal Rumble
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
AJ Styles
WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again