Stats reveal the 10 best midfielders in the Premier League this season

Games can be won and lost in midfield, so having an effective unit patrol the middle of the park is crucial.

But while a cohesive side is paramount, very often one player in that unit will rise above the others to show themselves as a truly standout performer.

And now, thanks to The Telegraph, we can now see who those stand out performers are this season as the numbers have been crunched and the results make for interesting reading.

The report has been put together by analysing all manner of stats including goals, assists, chances created, passes, interceptions, tackles and distance covered.

The results may not be too surprising, all things considered, but it still makes for interesting reading.

So without further ado, the top 10 goes as follows...

10. Paul Pogba - Manchester United

Games: 20

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Chances created: 37

Passes: 1447 (84.5% accuracy)

Shots: 68 (19 on target)

Interceptions: 23

Tackles: 37

Dribbles completed: 54 (out of 92 attempts)

Average distance covered: 10.88km

The Frenchman struggled to hit the ground running when he arrived over the summer, but slowly and surely he has been getting back to his best to show exactly why United paid so handsomely to get him back.

9. Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool

Games: 14

Goals: 5

Assists: 5

Chances created: 34

Passes: 673 (84% completed)

Shots: 50 (17 on target)

Interceptions: 10

Tackles: 17

Dribbles completed: 33 (out of 59)

Average distance covered: 8.81km

Coutinho has been a revelation for Liverpool this season, and they have missed him desperately while he's been out through injury. With rumours of Barcelona's interest refusing to go away, they will need to match his performances to ensure he stays.

8. Dimitri Payet - West Ham United

Games: 18

Goals: 2

Assists: 6

Chances created: 74

Passes: 761 (81% accuracy)

Shots: 55 (15 on target)

Interceptions: 5

Tackles: 9

Dribbles completed: 47 (out of 87)

Average distance covered: 9.64km

Payet's inclusion is a bit of a sore subject at the moment given his recent behavior at West Ham. He may not have scaled the same heights as last season, but he is clearly still important to the Hammers and they'll miss him terribly when he eventually leaves.

7. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Games: 20

Goals: 2

Assists: 9

Chances created: 61

Passes: 935 (81.4% accuracy)

Shots: 56 (14 on target)

Interceptions: 19

Tackles: 24

Dribbles completed: 25 (out of 44)

Average distance covered: 10.14km

One of the most generous players in the top flight and he has been a consistent performer for Pep Guardiola since he came on board.

6. Dele Alli - Tottenham Hotspur

Games: 20

Goals: 10

Assists: 2

Chances created: 29

Passes: 672 (80.4% accuracy)

Shots: 51 (23 on target)

Interceptions: 6

Tackles: 30

Dribbles completed: 28 (out of 75)

Average distance covered: 10.36km

He lit the league up last term, and unlike Payet he's managed to keep it going into this season, too. Quickly becoming one of the best players in the league as he has managed to perform well consistently.

5. Adam Lallana - Liverpool

Games: 19

Goals: 7

Assists: 7

Chances created: 24

Passes: 836 (86% accuracy)

Shots: 32 (11 on target)

Interceptions: 13

Tackles: 34

Dribbles completed: 21 (out of 37)

Average distance covered: 10.46km

Lallana has always been a good player but he has really come into his own this season and has proved to be a real threat in front of goal.

4. N'Golo Kante - Chelsea

Games: 20

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Chances created: 14

Passes: 1244 (88.6% accuracy)

Shots: 22 (6 on target)

Interceptions: 49

Tackles: 62

Dribbles completed: 24 (out of 35)

Average distance covered: 11.57

Kante may not offer a whole lot going forward, but his breakup play is second to none, and his performances have highlighted exactly why he's so important to the clubs he's played for.

3. Eden Hazard - Chelsea

Games: 20

Goals: 9

Assists: 3

Chances created: 42

Passes: 984 (84% accuracy)

Shots: 49 (22 on target)

Interceptions: 12

Tackles: 9

Dribbles completed: 88 (out of 119)

Average distance covered: 9.93km

The antithesis of Kante, Hazard has rediscovered his form like nobody else and is reminding everyone why he has always been so highly regarded.

2. Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Games: 20

Goals: 1

Assists: 4

Chances created: 27

Passes: 1701 (86.9% accuracy)

Shots: 15 (2 on target)

Interceptions: 33

Tackles: 79

Dribbles completed: 4 (out of 11)

Average distance covered: 11.91km

Another player who has proved crucial to Liverpool's style of play, the skipper has stepped into Steven Gerrard's shoes admirably and continues to set a high standard under Jurgen Klopp.

1. Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur

Games: 20

Goals: 5

Assists: 8

Chances created: 59

Passes: 1103 (80.4% accuracy)

Shots: 81 (28 on target)

Interceptions: 14

Tackles: 29

Dribbles completed: 16 (out of 35)

Average distance covered: 11.9km

Eriksen was Spurs' saviour last season, but this term he has been moved back into a slightly deeper role and has been able to dictate the play the way he wants to and become more of a creative force for his teammates.

