That Crystal Palace opted to trigger the £13 million release clause in Andros Townsend’s Newcastle United contract last summer came as no surprise.

The talented English winger did his utmost to keep the Magpies in the Premier League, scoring four goals in 13 appearances after arriving at St James’ Park from Tottenham, and almost single-handedly inspired the north-east club to survival.

However, despite his best efforts, Newcastle finished 18th in the table and were subsequently relegated to the Championship.

Townsend, because of his eye-catching performances during the final weeks of the 2015-16 campaign, was even named in England’s provisional 26-man squad for Euro 2016.

He missed out on a place in the final 23 but he’d done enough to secure himself an immediate return to the Premier League with Palace.

Townsend has struggled at Palace

Despite the odd moment of magic from Townsend, who was handed the No. 10 shirt after Yannick Bolasie left Selhurst Park for Everton, the 25-year-old has flattered to deceive since returning to the capital.

Palace fans expected Townsend to light up Selhurst Park but, with 20 league appearances to his name, he’s only managed to score one goal and register three assists.

Townsend set for shock January transfer?

It’s now being reported that Townsend is already fighting to save his Palace career.

And, according to the Newcastle Chronicle, the left-footed star could find himself back in Newcastle before the end of the month.

The Magpies are keen to bring Townsend back to St James’ Park - potentially on loan at first, with an option to making it a permanent transfer in the summer - in order to help the club secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez’s side currently sit top of the Championship table, having secured 55 points from their first 26 matches.

Townsend and Benitez get on well

Townsend struck up an excellent working relationship with Benitez last season and admitted the Spanish coach improved him as a player.

“I spoke to him on the phone pretty much every day [over the summer],” Townsend said of Benitez in the Telegraph back in October. “When I made my decision I dropped him a text to let him know.

“He texted to congratulate me on my England call-up.

“He understood and all is well there.

“I became a better player under him.”

Newcastle return might not be a terrible idea

Considering Palace are currently 17th in the Premier League table and poised to find themselves firmly in the proverbial relegation dogfight, perhaps swapping Palace for Championship high-flyers Newcastle wouldn’t be such a bad career move for him.

