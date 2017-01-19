Official online NBA destination in the UK

Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson urges patience with young Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a solid core of young players, including guards D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson and forwards Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram.

Surrounding that young core is a host of useful veterans, from Nick Young and Luol Deng to Timofey Mozgov and Lou Williams.

However, in the first year of the post-Kobe Bryant era, the talented squad is struggling to put up wins and currently sports a 15-31 record.

However, in an interview with The Orange County Register, Laker legend Magic Johnson urged patience with the young squad, no matter how frustrating the blown leads and fourth-quarter collapses might be:

“Fans have to be encouraged, but Lakers fans are tired of losing,” Johnson told Southern California News Group. “We’re trying as Lakers fans to still be patient. But it’s hard. We have to wait some more?”

Still, Johnson sees some progress under first-year head coach Luke Walton, who replaced Byron Scott following last season.

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Byron Scott

Now, Johnson says, closing out games will be the biggest focus going forward, with an emphasis on both starting and finishing games strong:

“You see spurts, but now they have to put 48 (minutes) together,” Johnson said. “The problem is we get two good quarters, two-and-a-half and sometimes three. But then we put ourselves behind with one bad quarter. It takes so much energy to get back and it’s just not enough. You have to be (upset).”

If Walton can push the right buttons to keep the Lakers from blowing fourth-quarter leads as the season goes on, Los Angeles could start climbing its way toward respectability in the Western Conference again.

