The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New England Patriots this weekend in the AFC championship game with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

Fans have been gearing up for the game all week as Tom Brady looks to take the Patriots to their first Super Bowl since they last won it in the 2014 season, while Ben Roethlisberger will be hoping the Steelers can make their first big game since the 2010 season.

Everyone is getting excited for what is bound to be an incredible game, including one local newspaper that is getting creative with their cover in order to hype their fans up.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have created a Star Wars-themed cover for the game, in hope that Pittsburgh's 'Millenium Falcon' and the rebel alliance can destroy and conquer New England's 'Evil Empire' of a football shaped Death Star.

That is a pretty cool cover by the Post-Gazette's graphics team.

If the Steelers want to destroy 'the evil empire' then they'll have to overcome the odds as the Patriots are the heavy favorites to win the AFC title game and advance to the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh has the likes of Big Ben, Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell that can help them achieve victory, but they must shut down New England's passing attack otherwise they could find themselves in a shootout they might not be able to win.

We'll have to wait until this weekend to find out if the Steelers' rebel alliance can overthrow the Patriots empire.

