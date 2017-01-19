Jack Kennedy pulls off spectacular recovery after mistake at Thurles

While horse racing might not be everyone’s cup of tea, you certainly can’t fault the sport for drama.

Whether you’re scaling gargantuan jumps from the saddle itself or just praying your horse comes through in first, there’s no shortage of adrenaline. After all, it’s one of the UK’s most enduring and age-old sports.

Just across the Irish Sea and that very spirit has been encapsulated by a certain Jack Kennedy.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

One aspect that can mar any race is a bad fall from a jockey. Besides, with hooves and whips being swung around, a mistake can have very dangerous consequences and that’s not to mention the height of the fall itself.

Mr. Kennedy though, was not willing to bite the bullet in today’s race at Thurles.

Article continues below

It may not have been a successful day for the Irishman in terms of his position, but the 18-year-old has garnered a considerable amount of publicity. Just how he stayed on his horse, nobody knows.

After Canova – a 6-year-old Chestnut Gelding – misjudged a jump, Kennedy was sent flying from his saddle.

Nevertheless, the Irishman was able to hold onto the crest and neck of his horse despite both his legs flaying on one side. In an incredible show of strength, Kennedy pulled himself over, found his seat and raced on.

The astonishing show of acrobatics can be seen below:

Let’s take a moment to appreciate that some thoroughbreds can reach speeds of over 50mph.

Therefore, while Canova cannot reach such a pace, Kennedy was executing his acrobatics on a bounding horse that could out run a greyhound or ostrich. Think of it as changing a tyre on your car, but while it’s moving.

It proves the latest remainder of just how much of a talent Kenedy is, too. While three career wins may not seem spectacular so far, it’s certainly impressive when you consider he’s only just turned 18.

Moreover, such a unique incident as that seen today can only serve to provide valuable and rather dramatic experience. He took having a bond with his horse to a whole new level.

Do you think Jack Kennedy is destined for big things in horse racing? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms