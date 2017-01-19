It's no secret that outgoing president Barack Obama is a big basketball fan.

The nation's 44th president can be found taking in an NBA game whenever he gets a chance and is known to shoot some hoops himself, too.

In the final days of his presidency, GQ paid tribute to Obama with an oral history of his pickup basketball prowess, which is well worth a read.

One of the best stories in the article was told by Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul, who recalled the time Obama made him look foolish on the court:

"I was shocked at how good he was," Paul said. "Nice lefty jump shot. But he got lucky one time on the break. I sort of jumped out, made him guess which way to go and he made the right play, crossed over, made it look like he crossed me up. It’ll never happen again. Hopefully now that he’s out of office we’ll have some time to see if it was real."

If asked about that moment now, Obama would probably list it as one of his top basketball moments. After all, not just anyone can cross up one of the best pickpockets in NBA history.

Paul is currently rehabbing a thumb injury that is expected to sideline him for up to eight weeks. However, if he's healthy this offseason, hopefully he'll be able to get back on the court with Obama, who is about to have a lot more free time on his hands.

It's unlikely that president-elect Donald Trump will play much basketball during his time in the Oval Office, so sports fans would be wise to appreciate the current Commander-in-Chief's basketball prowess while there's still a little bit of time left to do so.