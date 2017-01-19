Olivier Giroud is currently in the midst of one of his best spells as an Arsenal player.

The French striker has scored five goals in his last five appearances for the Gunners, making it impossible for Arsene Wenger to demote him back to the subs’ bench.

One of those five goals was, of course, that remarkable scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day: a serious contender for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season accolade and arguably one of the best goals of the Premier League era.

Giroud, in a question-and-answer session with Copa 90, was asked whether he meant it.

“Honestly, yeah, I meant to hit the ball on target.”

Look back at the goal and you can tell he means it. That goal was not a hit-and-hope attempt, it was a deliberate and stunning piece of improvisation.

Griezmann names the player he'd sign for Arsenal

During the Q&A, Giroud was also asked which of his French teammates he would sign for Arsenal.

The 30-year-old had a host of quality players to choose from, including the likes of N’Golo Kante, Alexandre Lacazette, Kingsley Coman, Anthony Martial, Blaise Matuidi, Ousmane Dembele and Paul Pogba.

Giroud could also have named the unsettle Dimitri Payet, who was outstanding for Les Bleus at Euro 2016 but wants to return to France and is currently refusing to play for West Ham.

However, the Gunners’ star named another player instead - and no prizes for guessing who.

“Maybe, errr, Griezmann,” Giroud replied.

Video: Giroud's Q&A with Copa90

United in pole position to sign Griezmann

Speculation is rife that this will be Antoine Griezmann’s final season at Atletico Madrid; however, Arsenal have not been linked with a move for the 25-year-old forward.

It’s understood that Manchester United are currently in pole position to sign the Frenchman; the Red Devils could make him their next No. 7 with Memphis Depay set to join Lyon.

Simeone on Griezmann's future

Speaking about the intense speculation surrounding Griezmann’s future, Diego Simeone told reporters - per the Daily Mail - this week: “I don't tie anybody down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club.

“He (Griezmann) is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has got back on the scoresheet and his form is good.

“It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him.”

