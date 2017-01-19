How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

olivier giroud.

Olivier Giroud names the player he would love to see join Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Olivier Giroud is currently in the midst of one of his best spells as an Arsenal player.

The French striker has scored five goals in his last five appearances for the Gunners, making it impossible for Arsene Wenger to demote him back to the subs’ bench.

One of those five goals was, of course, that remarkable scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day: a serious contender for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season accolade and arguably one of the best goals of the Premier League era.

Article continues below

Giroud, in a question-and-answer session with Copa 90, was asked whether he meant it.

“Honestly, yeah, I meant to hit the ball on target.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

What Aaron Rodgers said in huddle before Cook pass on game-winning drive

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

What West Ham players told Payet before deleting him from Whatsapp group

What West Ham players told Payet before deleting him from Whatsapp group

Andros Townsend could be set for strangest transfer of the January window

Andros Townsend could be set for strangest transfer of the January window

Look back at the goal and you can tell he means it. That goal was not a hit-and-hope attempt, it was a deliberate and stunning piece of improvisation.

Griezmann names the player he'd sign for Arsenal

During the Q&A, Giroud was also asked which of his French teammates he would sign for Arsenal.

The 30-year-old had a host of quality players to choose from, including the likes of N’Golo Kante, Alexandre Lacazette, Kingsley Coman, Anthony Martial, Blaise Matuidi, Ousmane Dembele and Paul Pogba.

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-CIV-FRIENDLY

Giroud could also have named the unsettle Dimitri Payet, who was outstanding for Les Bleus at Euro 2016 but wants to return to France and is currently refusing to play for West Ham.

However, the Gunners’ star named another player instead - and no prizes for guessing who.

“Maybe, errr, Griezmann,” Giroud replied.

Video: Giroud's Q&A with Copa90

Skip to 4.18 in the video...

United in pole position to sign Griezmann

Speculation is rife that this will be Antoine Griezmann’s final season at Atletico Madrid; however, Arsenal have not been linked with a move for the 25-year-old forward.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

It’s understood that Manchester United are currently in pole position to sign the Frenchman; the Red Devils could make him their next No. 7 with Memphis Depay set to join Lyon.

Simeone on Griezmann's future

Speaking about the intense speculation surrounding Griezmann’s future, Diego Simeone told reporters - per the Daily Mail - this week: “I don't tie anybody down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club.

“He (Griezmann) is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has got back on the scoresheet and his form is good.

FBL-ESP-CUP-ATLETICO-EIBAR

“It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Arsene Wenger
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again