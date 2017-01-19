Official online NBA destination in the UK

Rajon Rondo.

Rajon Rondo goes all out at entire Sacramento Kings team to prove a point

Published

It's safe to say Rajon Rondo didn't exactly enjoy his time with the Sacramento Kings.

In the year he spent in Sacramento, Rondo lead the league in average assists per game for the third time in his career with 11.6 dimes a night, yet the Kings failed to reach the playoffs for the tenth year in a row.

Now part of the Chicago Bulls, the point guard wants to remind everyone about his bad time last year after he was asked by NBA.com’s David Aldridge how important a player that is about to create a high amount of assists is in today's game.

He said: “It’s just, maybe, the personnel in this situation. I mean, last year — I hate to keep talking about last year — but you couldn’t name three people on my team, the Sacramento Kings, and I led the league in assists. You know? I don’t know. I believe so (that his skill set still has value), given the right personnel and the flow of the game.”

The 2015-16 Kings roster included DeMarcus Cousins who averaged 26.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, Rudy Gay, and Stephen Curry’s brother Seth Curry. There really isn't anyone else that recognizable on the roster.

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Rondo further added towards how bad his time was in Sacramento by talking about how he played while he was still with the Boston Celtics playing alongside Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen.

“That’s what I do best. I managed how to get three Hall of Famers the ball and keep everybody happy. All I have is two this year (Wade and, presumably, Butler) and I had one (presumably, DeMarcus Cousins) last year. It’s pretty simple. That’s what I do. I run the show.”

It's pretty safe to say Rondo never wants to go back to Sacramento.

