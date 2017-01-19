As far as careers go, Jermaine Pennant’s is about as unpredictable as they get.

The 34-year-old has been on a rollercoaster ride since leaving Stoke City in 2014 with long-haul flights and minnows in abundance. It’s certainly a far cry from his days as an up and comer at Arsenal and regular starter with Liverpool.

However, if you thought his move to the Singaporian first division last year was as low as it could get, then think again.

Dramatic fall

Cast your minds back ten years to the 2007 Champions League final. It’s Liverpool versus AC Milan and Jermaine Pennant has been entrusted by Rafael Benitez to control the Reds’ right flank.

The Englishman, on that day, was sharing the pitch with Ricardo Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Paolo Maldini and Clarence Seedorf to name just a few. The 34-year-old was literally mixing it with some of his generation’s greatest ever players.

Fast forward just seven years and you have yourself a winger playing for FC Pune City. In fact, when Pennant joined the Indian Super League, his club was just a matter of weeks in age.

Nevertheless, the ex-Arsenal man attempted a return to English football in 2015 by signing for Wigan Athletic. Despite scoring three goals for the Latics, the club suffered relegation to the third tier in Pennant’s only season with them.

Then of course came the scalp-scratching decision to move to Singapore last October. Even so, Pennant couldn’t progress further in the AFC Cup with Tampines Rovers than a team based in war-torn Iraq – Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

Therefore, it’s fair to say the days of having one-on-ones with Maldini are quite the distant memory. That’s not to forget a hat trick at Highbury and being on the brink of the England squad, either.

League One

However, not content with life in Singapore, Penannt has desired to take on yet another quirky venture in his career. This man is unpredictable, to say the least.

Within the last few hours, League One Bury have confirmed their capture of the 34-year-old winger. Their tweet can be seen below:

The Shakers find themselves teetering above the relegation zone and are only avoiding the ignominy of the bottom four on goal difference. After all, the club have won just one of their last 17 league games.

Consequently, they might need Pennant’s experience and skill rather desperately.

Unfortunately, given a current lack of international clearance, the Englishman won’t be able to make his debut tomorrow. Bury face mid-table Port Vale in a game that could have prominent permutations for their survival chances.

If Pennant is thrown straight into the action though, it’s likely that his first appearance will come at home to Walsall. Facing Rico Henry at left-back should prove a much easier task than Alessandro Nesta, mind you.

So while the ex-Liverpool man is back on English shores, his latest move doesn’t prove the most flattering. With all due respect to Bury, it’s damning exemplification of the fall of a once wildly fancied, young star.

