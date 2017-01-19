Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant, LeBron James.

Watch: Relieve the incredible 2011 flag football game between LeBron James and Kevin Durant

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are, without a doubt, two of the most freakish athletes in the history of the NBA.

However, back in 2011, the two superstars showed that they could have been stars in another sport, too.

In early December of that year, LeBron's Ohio team hosted Durant's Texas squad at the University of Akron, defeating the out-of-state foe 73-63 in an explosive contest.

In the video below, the two basketball stars show why they could have played football at the highest level, too, snagging impressive touchdowns and making outstanding interceptions:

Back in 2009, LeBron told ESPN.com that he'd love to give the NFL a try, saying he'd do everything he could to be the best football player possible.

Now in the middle of his 14th NBA season, though, the NFL ship has sailed. James is a basketball player through and through.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

On the court, Durant's Golden State Warriors had the last laugh of the 2016-17 season, blowing out LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers 126-91 on Monday night. It was payback for the Cavaliers' big fourth-quarter comeback on Christmas Day that resulted in a 109-108 loss for Durant's crew.

In his first year with Golden State, Durant hopes to help his team get to its third-straight NBA Finals, where James and the Cavs will likely be waiting.

No matter what happens on the court, though, here's hoping the two athletes give fans a rematch on the gridiron.

