Sergio Ramos can’t keep himself out of the news at the moment.

The Real Madrid centre-back scored a Panenka penalty against his former club Sevilla in the Copa del Rey last Thursday and celebrated by sarcastically cupping his ears.

Sevilla filed an official complaint to the LFP, La Liga’s governing body, appealing for Ramos to be punished for his antagonistic goal celebration.

Ramos avoided punishment but, three days later, scored an own goal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten record was brought to an abrupt end.

The 30-year-old put that embarrassing episode behind him and played the full 90 minutes during Madrid’s 2-1 Copa del Rey defeat to Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Aspas the hero for Celta

Iago Aspas was the visitors’ hero - as he has been so often throughout this campaign - scoring the opener on the 64th minute before setting up Jonny Castro for what would prove to be the winner six minutes later.

The footage doesn't look good for Ramos

Aspas, the revitalised forward who flopped so spectacularly at Liverpool, and Ramos were involved in several altercations during the match but footage has now emerged which, in truth, looks damning for the Madrid defender.

Catalan newspaper Sport claim Ramos “crossed the line” and when you see the footage it’s hard to disagree.

Ramos has been accused of spitting at Aspas, although we’ll let you decide whether or not it was deliberate.

Ramos was also accused of spitting in 2012

Sport point out this isn’t the first time Ramos has been involved in a spitting incident.

Back in 2012, the Spaniard was accused of spitting at Diego Costa, who plied his trade with Atletico Madrid at the time.

