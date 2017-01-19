Ricardo Quaresma – for all of his career’s twists and turns – simply has talent to burn.

After all, this is a man who has donned the jerseys of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea no less. Furthermore, the 33-year-old was an integral contributor to Portugal’s historic European Championship victory last summer.

Even in the less glamorous circumstances of Turkish football though, Quaresma is keen to strut his stuff. Besiktas may be no Barcelona, but tonight saw the Portuguese produce a goal of Nou Camp quality.

Incredible strike

Quaresma seems to be loving life in Turkey. This year marks his second season with Besiktas and the silky skilled winger has already amassed a satisfying 53 appearances for the club.

Moreover, he helped direct them to a first Super Lig title in seven years and a more than impressive, albeit ultimately disappointing, Champions League campaign. It’s his home away from home.

His success with the club was no more apparent than in tonight’s clash with Darica Genclerbriligi, either.

The 33-year-old scored an astonishing goal in a convincing 3-0 home victory in the second stage of the Turkish Cup. Andreas Beck and Aras Ozbiliz also found their names on the scoresheet.

None of their efforts could better that of Quaresma though.

The Portuguese burst down the wing on the counterattack before turning a Genclerbriligi defender inside out with a Ronaldo chop. Quaresma then unleashed an impudent left-footed chip that floated perfectly over Gokhan Kostereli.

The incredible strike can be seen below:

As far as solo finishes go this season, it’s unlikely that many will beat this. Not only did Quaresma have the dexterity to execute such complicated skills in the penalty area, but he plumped for an outrageous finish to cap it off.

He must have been taking lessons from Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to humiliating the opposition.

Future in the game

In spite of this beautiful strike though, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Quaresma’s career is on the way out. He may still produce his outside-of-the-boot specials from time to time, yet his fitness and sharpness is on the wane.

Even his second spell at his beloved Besiktas could be coming to a close. For all his success in the Super Lig, Goal Turkey are reporting that Quaresma could soon be leaving to focus attention on Ryan Babel.

Considering the 33-year-old was celebrating Euro 2016 victory with Ronaldo in the summer, playing second fiddle to an infamous Liverpool reject just six months later must sting. Then again, that’s football for you.

His insane strike tonight should help to quell the discontent, however. After all, you’re not telling us that Babel could pull that off.

