Neymar takes ridiculous run-up for penalty against Real Sociedad

Why do some footballers feel the need to conduct a bizarre run-up before taking a penalty?

Surely less faffing about equals a significantly better chance of hitting the back of the net.

We all remember Simone Zaza’s inexplicable run-up while playing for Italy against Germany at Euro 2016 - and look what happened there.

Zaza’s miss should have been a lesson to every footballer, both professional and aspiring, to cut out the nonsense.

Take your time, sure, but concentrate on picking your spot and beating the goalkeeper. A theatrical run-up simply isn’t necessary.

Neymar obviously disagrees

But try telling that to Neymar.

The Barcelona superstar was handed the chance to put his team ahead against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey this evening after winning a penalty in the first half.

Lionel Messi allowed his teammate to take the spot-kick, but the Argentine probably thought he’d made a huge mistake while witnessing Neymar’s run-up.

Video: Neymar's run-up v Real Sociedad

The Brazilian, in an attempt to deceive Gerónimo Rulli in the Real Sociedad goal, slowly walked to his left then took some Zaza-esque steps before finally sticking the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

It was just as well he scored because Messi wouldn’t have shown such generosity next time if he’d missed.

Twitter reacts

Here’s what Twitter made of Neymar’s run-up…

