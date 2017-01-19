Who has made the most three-point shots in the NBA this season?

It's not reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, who set a league record with 402 threes last season. It's also not Houston Rockets star James Harden, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry or even Curry's teammate, Klay Thompson.

No, the correct answer is Eric Gordon, who has made 160 threes in his first year with the Rockets, two better than Curry's 158 makes from behind the arc.

Though Gordon is clearly a three-point specialist (he's attempted 397 threes and only 217 twos), he contributes in other ways, too. His 17.8 points-per-game average has him tied with stars like LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Lou Williams and Derrick Rose.

Gordon also averages nearly three assists and three rebounds per contest for the 33-12 Rockets, who are only 4.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference lead.

However, Gordon's biggest contribution to his new team is that he allows star guard James Harden to play his ideal style of basketball night in and night out.

When Dwight Howard was Harden's sidekick last year, Harden couldn't make things happen in the lane as often because Howard was in the post blocking his path.

Harden, who is currently leading the league with 11.6 assists per game, is at his best when he can drive the lane and either shoot a layup or dish it out to an open teammate behind the three-point arc.

Harden himself is a fantastic three-point shooter and has made 141 treys this year, good for third behind Gordon and Curry. However, he makes his teammates better when he gets into the lane and controls the action from there.

Because Gordon is more than happy to hang out beyond the arc, he is a perfect complement to Harden's style. Add in new starting center Clint Capela, who isn't a scoring threat and therefore doesn't need to hang out in the lane to create offense, and Harden is playing with an ideal cast of supporters.

As long as Gordon stays healthy, something he's had trouble with during his eight-year NBA career, the Rockets should continue to soar to a far better record than last year's disappointing 41-41 mark.

And hey, Gordon, who has only made eight starts all season, should be a strong candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award come season's end. Because of Gordon's skill set, Harden could take home some hardware this year, too - the NBA MVP award.