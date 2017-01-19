Gareth Bale is one of the best footballers in the world, period.

The Welshman has risen to a star of the game since his move to Real Madrid with goals, skills and silverware arriving in abundance. However, Bale’s talent isn’t simply limited to the beautiful game and does, in fact, transcend many sports.

The 27-year-old has tried his hand at boxing in a bizarre video with a Los Blancos fitness coach. Not only did Bale unleash a brutal barrage of punches upon his colleague, but celebrated it in familiar fashion.

Injury lay out

While last night seemed to suggest quite the contrary, Real Madrid have been flying this season. After all, Zinedine Zidane’s men lead Barcelona in the La Liga table by two points and with a game in hand.

However, a shock defeat to Sevilla in the league put an end to their record-breaking 39 game unbeaten run. This was followed up by an equally damning 2-1 loss at the hands of Celta Vigo in their own backyard.

Therefore, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Real need a fit Bale to return to their side and add something different. After all, the Welshman has been on the sidelines since his injury during a Champions League clash in November.

In requiring ankle surgery – which took place in December – Bale has been reduced to a spectator for quite some time.

Of course, players such as Ronaldo and Karim Benzema can play just fine without their 27-year-old teammate, but the value of Bale cannot be undermined. In having 65 goals for the club in just 132 outings, his ability is exemplified.

Thankfully though, the ex-Tottenham man seems to be returning to fitness.

Boxing video

The progress of Bale has recently been shown by an interesting, albeit bizarre, video of the Welshman sparring with a Real fitness coach. The pair can be seen jovially slugging it out in boxing gloves.

In the end, the winger comes out on top having handed numerous blows and eventually flooring the staff member. Bale dually celebrates with a ‘Siuuuu’ call that is practically trademarked by Ronaldo himself.

The odd exchange can be seen in the video below:

It far from suggests that Bale will be gracing the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon, but it shows his mobility is almost back up to speed. After all, his right hook was far from typical of a man fresh off the operating table.

As for the fitness coach, it’s doubtful he’ll be seen in the ring anytime soon.

Bale’s jab may have looked formidable, yet the coach looked like he’d struggle to keep his footing up against a draft. Besides, with that kind of fall, a yellow card for diving would certainly be in order.

For Madrid fans though, that’s the last thing on their mind. They’ll be hoping that, given their jarring reality check, Bale will be back fit and firing before proceedings spiral out of control.

How do you think Gareth Bale compares to Cristiano Ronaldo? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

