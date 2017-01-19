Francesco Totti celebrates Radja Nainggolan's screamer from the bench

To say Francesco Totti is adored at AS Roma would be putting it mildly.

The Italian – now in his final year with the club – has played in the Italian capital for over two decades with his majestic skill and prowess. Starts may be arising less often, yet his importance to the club has never truly waned.

Totti proves one of the last survivors of a seemingly dying breed of players who ply their trade at just one club.

It’s because of this unique relationship and loyalty that the 40-year-old always seems content at the Stadio Olimpico. There’s certainly no bitterness when Luciano Spalletti keeps him clear of the starting XI.

Therefore, when Radja Nainggolan decided to clatter home a 30-yard volley, it’s fair to say Totti was pleased for his Belgian colleague. In fact, his reaction and celebration is just brilliant to watch.

The spectacular strike came in a Coppa Italia clash at home to Sampdoria.

After a poor attempted clearance by Matias Silverstre, the ball sat up temptingly for Nainggolan who was lurking on the edge of the area. The 28-year-old has something of a reputation when it comes to long shots so didn’t even hesitate.

With exquisite outside curl, the ball faded over the reach of Christian Puggioni and into the top corner. It was enough to open the scoring and provide Roma with a 1-0 lead.

It was Totti’s reaction that caught the eye of supporters though as he passionately waved his scarf in the air from the bench. With a huge smile on his face too, he was blatantly delighted for Nainggolan and his side.

The goal – and Totti’s celebrations – can be seen below:

That wasn’t the only opportunity for the Roma legend to celebrate though as Sampdoria were taken apart in the capital. Stephan El Shaaraway and Edin Dzeko also found the net to extend the home side’s lead to three.

Furthermore, Nainggolan arrived in stoppage time to bag a brace and wrap up a convincing 4-0 win.

While there was certainly a lot to be joyous about this evening for Totti, the dream of a title winning final season will be at the forefront of his mind. Besides, Roma are just one point behind current leaders Juventus.

Whatever happens this season though, the 40-year-old will always be remembered for his services and loyalty Roma. It’s the little things like tonight’s celebrations, after all, that make him so loved.

