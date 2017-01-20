Robbie Keane provides hilarious response when asked if he would move to China

Although life could hardly be much sweeter for Diego Costa at the moment, we shouldn’t criticise him too much for having his head turned by the recent offer from China.

A footballer’s career is a short one - and it can be cut even shorter by injury - and so rejecting the opportunity to earn an absurdly generous £576,000 a week must be a lot easier said than done.

Of course, Costa isn’t on bad money at Chelsea - the Brazil-born Spain international is reportedly picking up a cool £185,000 a week at Stamford Bridge - but earning well over twice that amount, even if it means playing in an inferior league, must be tempting.

Article continues below

Costa’s former Chelsea teammates Oscar and John Obi Mikel have both been lured to the Chinese Super League (CSL) in recent weeks while the likes of Carlos Tevez, Paulinho and Graziano Pelle have also moved there to boost their bank balances.

And if any CSL clubs are keen - no pun intended - then Robbie Keane, the veteran Irish striker, is up for a move.

Article continues below

Keane's funny response to China question

Asked if he’d move to China, during an interview with talkSPORT, Keane provided a fantastic response.

The 36-year-old, who left LA Galaxy in November, said: “If they gave me the money Diego Costa was offered, I’d walk there now!"

At least he’s honest.

Keane: Why Costa is probably considering China move

“The Chinese league is nowhere close to the level of the Premier League, and Costa is scoring goals on a regular basis in the Premier League,” Keane added.

“If he can do that here there’s no question he would score a bag full of goals over there. He just has to ask himself, ‘do I really want to leave this year?’

“He’s got a great chance of winning another league title with Chelsea, and every player wants to win, so does that mean he’ll just wait until the end of the year?

“Listen, it’s very hard for the player if you’re getting offered £400,000 a week. It’s absolutely ludicrous, so what does he do?

“You have to weigh it all up, you have to think about your family and see what the best is for them too.

“The money he’s getting offered is just crazy, he’s probably thinking he could go there for one year, make a lot of money, and come back to the Premier League or go somewhere else.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms