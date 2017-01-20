Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Just a few months ago, Dimitri Payet was revered by every single West Ham United supporter.

But the Frenchman has become the number one enemy after Slaven Bilic revealed he wanted to leave the Hammers.

His teammates, too, have expressed their displeasure at Payet’s refusal to play by removing him from their WhatsApp group, according to club insider ExWhuEmployee.

The 29-year-old wants to return to Marseille, where his family remain.

The Ligue 1 club made a £25 million bid for Payet, but West Ham are holding out for £30m, according to the Daily Mail.

Bilic said, via the Mail: “Dimi took his stance clearly. We took our stand very clearly and it stays the same, we are not going to sell our best players on the cheap just because someone wants to sign them or even because they want to go home.

“I always like to solve the situations in-house but sometimes it’s impossible. You have to draw the line to protect the team, there’s nothing more important than the team.

“We know the market, we know how good or great he is as a player. Like everybody he has his price.”

Payet's car has been vandalised

Payet is currently training with the Under-23 squad but he might be better off not leaving his house until Marseille meet West Ham’s asking price.

That’s because the wantaway star’s car has been vandalised, according to the Mail.

They claim Payet’s car was targeted outside his house. A brick was apparently thrown through a window.

Payet has a Lamborhini

The France international took to Instagram last year to show off his Lamborghini Aventador, worth £260,000. It isn’t known whether this is the car that was vandalised, but it might well have been.

Payet probably can’t wait to get out of the country.

West Ham fans react

Even Hammers' supporters feel as if things have gone too far, insinuating that a West Ham fan is responsible.

Bilic: It's bad for football

His situation is further evidence of the growing power players have these days. The Mirror even claimed he was ready to fake an injury to avoid playing for West Ham.

It’s no wonder Bilic believes the mess is “not good for football”.

He added: “I’m sad the situation has happened. It’s not good for anyone, for him, the club, it’s not good for football in general but it’s happened, it’s not the first time, it’s not the last time.”

Is Payet right to demand a move - or should he show loyalty? Let us know in the comments section below!

