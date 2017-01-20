Jose Mourinho has built quite the reputation for himself in English football.

Having won the Premier League three times with Chelsea, the Special One has often talked about his special rapport with the fans in this country, as it's something he hasn't always enjoyed when he's gone elsewhere.

While he was Inter Milan manager in 2010, he famously said, per the Mirror:

“I miss the Premiership and the Premiership misses me."

The Portuguese's controversial character might not be to everyone's taste, but most fans will always rate him as one of the best managers of the modern era.

Yet, there's always that one supporter who takes things a little too far.

Such is the awe surrounding the silver-haired 53-year-old that, according to the Sun, he has attracted a stalker in the form of an Italian lady posing as a photographer so she can get access to him.

Crazed fan

A source told the newspaper:

“She works in the media and has previously been granted accreditation for matches.

“She always seems very keen to speak to Jose, to the point where it’s a bit odd.”

Manchester United's security team have now been told to keep an eye out for her and stop her from entering Old Trafford.

The blonde lady isn't the only one at the Theatre of Dreams to have taken rather a liking to the manager, who has guided the Red Devils to 16 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Alarm bells

However, this issue - or to be precise, this woman - has been following him around since his Chelsea days.

The staff at the Manchester hotel where he's been living have also been warned.

With the stalker being taken care of, Mourinho has more important things to focus on this weekend as his side travel to Stoke City.

A win will take United ahead of Manchester City, at least for a few hours, and perhaps more depending on how Pep Guardiola's men get on against Tottenham.

Just don't talk to any of the photographers, Jose.

