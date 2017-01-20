SUNS (13-29) 103, CAVALIERS (30-11) 118

All-Star starters Kyrie Irving (26/2/4) and LeBron James (21/9/15) helped the Cavs bounce back from their huge loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday and return to winning ways. Iman Shumpert (17/2/1) also made a significant contribution. Eric Bledsoe (22/6/9), Tyson Chandler (22/16/1) and Devin Booker (21/7/8) all scored over 20 points but it wasn't enough for Phoenix.

MAVERICKS (14-28) 95, HEAT (13-30) 99

Goran Dragic's (32/6/2) huge night helped Miami secure a home win as he shot an impressive 11-15 from the field. Tyler Johnson (23/1/2) also had a big game off the bench with 10 of his points coming in the fourth quarter. Veteran Dirk Nowitzki (19/4/1) led Dallas in scoring as they had five players in double figures.

WIZARDS (23-19) 113, KNICKS (19-25) 110

John Wall (29/5/13) continued his amazing form with a terrific display at Madison Square Garden. Wall scored the final four points in the last 32 seconds for Washington as he helped them close out a tight game down the stretch. Otto Porter (23/6/2) was also a big factor in the win. Carmelo Anthony had a game-high in points and a franchise-record 25 points in the second quarter but couldn't prevent his team losing another home game.

NUGGETS (17-24) 107, SPURS (33-9) 118

Kawhi Leonard (34/5/4) scored 30 points for the fifth straight game to keep the Spurs rolling. Rookie Dejounte Murray (24/2/2) added a career-high and David Lee (10/16/2) posted a double-double after replacing the injured Pau Gasol in the starting lineup. Nikola Jokic (35/12/4) dropped a career-high but Denver's three-game winning streak was snapped.

TIMBERWOLVES (15-28) 104, CLIPPERS (29-15) 101

Karl-Anthony Towns (37/12/5) took over in the fourth quarter of this game with 15 of his points coming in the final seven minutes, including the go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds remaining. Andrew Wiggins (27/4/4) also enjoyed a big night as they saw off the injury-depleted Clippers. DeAndre Jordan (29/16/2) put up a career-high and showed that he can carry some of the offensive load in the absence of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin

