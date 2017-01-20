Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

Cavaliers bounce back; Towns' huge night downs Clippers; Wizards win again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

SUNS (13-29) 103, CAVALIERS (30-11) 118

All-Star starters Kyrie Irving (26/2/4) and LeBron James (21/9/15) helped the Cavs bounce back from their huge loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday and return to winning ways. Iman Shumpert (17/2/1) also made a significant contribution. Eric Bledsoe (22/6/9), Tyson Chandler (22/16/1) and Devin Booker (21/7/8) all scored over 20 points but it wasn't enough for Phoenix.

MAVERICKS (14-28) 95, HEAT (13-30) 99

Goran Dragic's (32/6/2) huge night helped Miami secure a home win as he shot an impressive 11-15 from the field. Tyler Johnson (23/1/2) also had a big game off the bench with 10 of his points coming in the fourth quarter. Veteran Dirk Nowitzki (19/4/1) led Dallas in scoring as they had five players in double figures.

WIZARDS (23-19) 113, KNICKS (19-25) 110

John Wall (29/5/13) continued his amazing form with a terrific display at Madison Square Garden. Wall scored the final four points in the last 32 seconds for Washington as he helped them close out a tight game down the stretch. Otto Porter (23/6/2) was also a big factor in the win. Carmelo Anthony had a game-high in points and a franchise-record 25 points in the second quarter but couldn't prevent his team losing another home game.

NUGGETS (17-24) 107, SPURS (33-9) 118

Kawhi Leonard (34/5/4) scored 30 points for the fifth straight game to keep the Spurs rolling. Rookie Dejounte Murray (24/2/2) added a career-high and David Lee (10/16/2) posted a double-double after replacing the injured Pau Gasol in the starting lineup. Nikola Jokic (35/12/4) dropped a career-high but Denver's three-game winning streak was snapped.

TIMBERWOLVES (15-28) 104, CLIPPERS (29-15) 101

Karl-Anthony Towns (37/12/5) took over in the fourth quarter of this game with 15 of his points coming in the final seven minutes, including the go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds remaining. Andrew Wiggins (27/4/4) also enjoyed a big night as they saw off the injury-depleted Clippers. DeAndre Jordan (29/16/2) put up a career-high and showed that he can carry some of the offensive load in the absence of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin

Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder

Highlights coming soon...

Topics:
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Northwest Division
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
Minnesota Timberwolves
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
Southwest Division
San Antonio Spurs
LA Clippers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again