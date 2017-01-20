Barcelona recorded their first victory at Anoeta since 2007 on Thursday night. Neymar’s 21st-minute penalty earned the Catalan giants a 1-0 victory in their Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg against Real Sociedad.

The Brazilian was granted permission to take the penalty by Lionel Messi who, despite being typically lively with the ball at his feet, was riled up on a couple of occasions.

In the first half, the Argentine forward squared up to Yuri after the Spanish full-back kicked the ball at him.

And towards the end of the half, he was left infuriated by referee Jose Gonzalez, who booked him for time-wasting after he moved away from a Barcelona free-kick.

Messi then ran the risk of being shown a second yellow card in the 57th minute - and Asier Illarramendi believes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner should have seen red.

La Real had a free-kick and Messi, standing in front of Illarramendi, asked the referee to blow his whistle before allowing the set-piece to be taken.

Illarramendi, knowing full well that Messi might be sent off if the ball touched him, deliberately kicked it towards Barcelona’s No. 10.

Gonzalez opted against showing Messi a second booking, much to Illarramendi’s immense frustration.

"Zurutuza wasn't offside and Messi, in that free-kick... that's a clear yellow card,” he was quoted as saying by AS after the match. “But anyway, we'll keep going forward.”

Referring to the incident, Illarramendi also tweeted after the match: “Another time the same of always! Once again…”

