It's fair to say most Arsenal fans will have absolutely no interest in Emmanuel Adebayor's exploits at the African Cup of Nations.

The Togo striker is hoping to use the tournament to put himself in the shop window and has spoken of how he'd like to return to the Premier League, but he isn't the most popular figure.

Even apart from the fact that he made very little impact on his country's opener against the Ivory Coast, few clubs would want to risk taking on the 32-year-old now.

There have always been those players who just seem to make a habit of rubbing people up the wrong way, and Adebayor is one of them.

The forward once made himself a hate figure when he ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the Arsenal fans after scoring for Manchester City.

Ever since, he's had a rather fractured relationship with the Gunners faithful, who have taken the opportunity to jeer him whenever he's faced them.

Maybe his spell at Tottenham is rubbing off on him, as he's now doing his best to upset the Lilywhites' rivals even more by bringing up what is a very sensitive topic right now - Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Two-man team

“Arsenal have a good team but if Sanchez gets injured I don’t know who they’ve got," he told the Guardian.

"If you look at Chelsea, when Hazard gets injured they’ve got Willian; if Willian gets injured they can still play Moses further forward.

"Arsenal’s problem is that today they are just Ozil and Sanchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem.”

Ouch. Not only does that come across as a little disrespectful to other players like Olivier Giroud, Hector Bellerin, and the returning Danny Welbeck, it's particularly awkward when Ozil and Sanchez have just 18 months left on their contracts at the club, making it questionable whether they're even staying.

Arsenal fans unimpressed

Plenty of people will have their own theories as to why Arsenal may or may not win the league, but this one is not going to go down well in north London.

Is there more to Arsenal's title hopes than Sanchez and Ozil?

