You’ll be hard-pushed to find a single person West Ham supporters despise more at the minute than Dimitri Payet.

The wantaway star has gone from hero to zero in east London after Slaven Bilic confirmed he was seeking a move away from the Hammers.

It didn’t take long for supporters to show their displeasure. Payet’s Wikipedia page was edited to describe him as “a French unprofessional footballer who doesn’t deserve to play for English club West Ham United and the France national team.”

Meanwhile, a brick was thrown through Payet’s car window outside his home, according to the Daily Mail. Nobody would be surprised if a West Ham supporter was responsible.

The internet has become the number one platform for people to express their anger at something, and it’s not just Payet’s Wikipedia page that was targeted.

Freelance writer Mohammed Ali has brought to our attention the Frenchman’s Facebook page. Payet’s profile on the social media site is unlike that of a traditional celebrity, where they provide updates for fans to see.

Instead, Payet’s page is linked to his actual profile, which means fans can leave messages on his ‘Wall’.

You know where this is headed.

Payet's Wall

The 29-year-old’s page is filled with disparaging content, ranging from the video of West Ham fans singing the updated, and much less friendly, version of Payet’s chant to that picture of the France international working in a clothes shop during his days at Nantes.

Check out some of the best bits.

Payet’s page can be found by clicking HERE.

Wenger doesn't want him

The playmaker is currently training with West Ham’s Under-23 squad as Bilic awaits an improved offer from Marseille.

His desire to leave the London Stadium wouldn’t have escaped the attention of other managers around the world, but Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger isn’t interested in making a move.

"I don't need Payet because we have so many creative players,” Wenger told reporters, per Sky Sports.

"I rate Payet as a player, of course, but it's not an area where we are looking for some players.

"No. We have many players offensively who can play in this position. You are interested by the quality of the player but there needs to be a need as well, and we have no need in this domain."

