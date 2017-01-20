The NBA announced its starters for the 2017 All-Star game in New Orleans last night and it featured one huge absentee.

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was the biggest snub on the list after losing a voting tiebreaker with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets' James Harden.

Per ESPN, Westbrook actually was tied with Curry and Harden in the points tally after finishing first in the media vote and player vote and third in the fan vote, but Curry and Harden beat him out because the fan vote was the tiebreaker.

Along with Curry and Harden, Westbrook's former OKC teammate Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis make up the starters for the Western Conference.

Russ - a five-time-All-Star - will make his sixth appearance but will have to settle for a place as a reserve, which raised many eyebrows. The 28-year-old is currently averaging a triple-double of 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

As expected, fans, media members and players took to Twitter to react to the news that the OKC superstar wouldn't be starting in New Orleans.

Of course, Westbrook's Thunder teammates also voiced their opinions on Twitter and were confused by the logic behind his omission.

Arguably, the most telling perspective was given by NBA legend Kevin Garnett during his 'Area 21' segment on TNT.

It's fair to say that Westbrook not being selected as an All-Star starter is one of the biggest storylines of the season so far and even L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers weighed in calling it "fake news".

Rivers told ESPN: "Fake news. I am just shocked the fans don't see the same thing we see."

Curry, the man who beat Russ to a starting spot, had sympathy for his rival and says he's been in a similar situation before and knows how it feels.

"It's a big storyline because those two guys are doing amazing things this year," Curry told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "There's only two spots you can fill. Unfortunately, somebody was going to get left out. I've been on the other side of that four years ago. It's how it goes."

Eastern Conference

There was a similar scenario in the east as Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan edged out Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics for a starting berth.

The two guards were tied in the points tally but DeRozan got the nod because of the fan vote.

Many felt that both guards deserved to start as they are both averaging over 28 points per game. Charles Barkley was one of the people who made a point of this after the starters were announced.

Cleveland Cavaliers duo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler make up the starting five for the Eastern Conference.

Although Westbrook's snub is the biggest, the decision not to include Thomas has also not gone down well with everybody.

Like Russ, Isaiah will be among the All-Star reserves which will be announced on 26 January. The All-Star game will take place on 19 February.