If Xavi Hernandez compliments you on your footballing ability, then you really have made it.

After all, this is a Barcelona legend with four Champions League trophies in his silverware cabinet and a World Cup in his back pocket. Throw in the fact he is arguably the greatest passer of his generation and you get the idea that, well, Xavi was quite the player.

Therefore, when a Premier League midfielder was the latest player to be given the thumbs up by the star-studded 36-year-old, people took notice. Moreover, not only is it prominent praise, but appetisingly accurate too.

Premier League star

The man in question? Dele Alli.

The Tottenham midfielder has been all over the back pages recently with his goals and assists proving the very backbone of Spurs’ recent run. In fact, the Englishman has appeared nothing short of inspired.

Alli scored braces away to Southampton and Watford before unraveling Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak with two headers. That’s not to mention his delicious scoop lob assist against West Brom, either.

This goal rush has also propelled him to a promising record. It has seen the youngster reach 20 Premier League goals quicker than it took Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes – all legends in their own right.

While the 20-year-old has never been far from fine form at White Hart Lane, this is undoubtedly his greatest purple patch to date.

Xavi seems to think so too and has nothing but praise for the midfielder. Despite the Spaniard currently plying his trade in Qatar, it’s clear that he still keeps a keen eye on the Premier League.

According to the Mirror, the Spaniard stated: “There are some very promising young English midfield players - and there is no doubt he is very special.

“He is very talented, very technical. I can understand why The Tottenham fans are hoping he is the next Paul Gascoigne.

“For me, Gascoigne was an inspiration when I was developing, one of the best midfield players I have ever seen. It is important not to put pressure on Dele with these comparisons - but I can see why fans are excited.”

Well, if Alli becomes even half the player Paul Gascoigne proved, Tottenham will be left laughing. Furthermore, you can have few qualms with Xavi’s comments and, besides, who would argue with the football oracle himself?

Future plans

What makes the rise of Alli all the more remarkable is just how well he has dealt with the hysteria and hype surrounding him. After all, it would easy to get distracted when players such as Xavi are singing your praise.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old has kept his head down and worked towards improving his game and becoming a better player. It’s nothing but a refreshing site in contemporary football culture.

Reports of a move to Real Madrid don’t seem to be rejecting him either. That, on the other hand, may be an Alli-related topic to which Xavi would have less enthusiasm to discuss.

For the time being though, the ex-MK Dons man can keep feeding Harry Kane and hammering home the goals himself. If he does just that, then the praise, bids and wages will come flooding home in tandem.

