Dimitri Payet's transfer saga is starting to take its toll at West Ham.

Slaven Bilic's side did remarkably well to put it out of their minds for their last Premier League outing, which they won 3-0 against a struggling Crystal Palace.

All the same, the sooner the club can reach an agreement with Marseille the better.

The Frenchman has made absolutely no secret of his desire to quit the London Stadium, having gone on strike and then allegedly suggested he would pretend to be injured if he was forced to play.

It's not the sort of behaviour you'd expect from a player who was given a £1million 'loyalty' bonus in September, per the Telegraph, but such is modern football that it's not entirely surprising either.

Now that the playmaker has even moved his family back to his homeland, it would appear that Marseille hold all the cards.

The Ligue 1 club are doing their best to haggle West Ham down from their asking price of £30million, initially offering a bid a whole £10million short of that fee.

West Ham incredulous

If they think they can force David Gold and David Sullivan into selling their prize asset on the cheap, though, they've got another thing coming.

The Hammers' board are evidently getting tired of the drama surrounding the 29-year-old and they're making it clear they aren't going to be bullied over him.

In fact, the Mirror report the club are considering going to FIFA to report Marseille for tapping up, as they believe the French side are to blame for the player's head being turned.

Worrying accusations

It's thought that Payet was contacted before an official approach was made to West Ham, and if that's true, Marseille could be in trouble.

American businessman Frank McCourt only recently took ownership at the Stade Velodrome, so he must be keen to avoid any such problems.

Prior to his intervention, Marseille had considerable financial problems, which is partly why Payet was sold in 2015 in the first place.

Now that they have economic muscle again, they are hoping for a reunion with the Euro 2016 hero, but they could yet be made to pay if they are indeed to blame for Payet's recent behaviour.

How will West Ham fare without Payet? Have your say in the comments.

