Football

Manchester United manager - Jose Mourinho..

Why Manchester United could lose their 'richest club' status

Whether you’re a Manchester United fan or not, it’s hard to deny that the Red Devils are the biggest club in the world.

This is a claim that has only been amplified by the fact – via Deloitte’s annual report – United have immerged as the world’s richest club. It sees them usurp the European juggernauts of Real Madrid and Barcelona for the first time since 2004.

The financial consultants revealed that United amassed an astonishing £515 million in revenue last year. It saw the club break the world record for revenue received by a football club.

Deloitte attributed this dizzying figure to a ‘phenomenal growth’ in commercial sales. Perhaps the £89 million spent on Paul Pogba isn’t looking so mind-boggling now after all.

Nevertheless, as highlighted by the Independent, the report also warns of long-term struggles that could face United in the future. In fact, the 20-time champions of England could lose their ‘richest club’ status as soon as they’ve regained it.

This in light of one of the biggest news stories of 2016 – Brexit. It appears that the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union and its permutations for the pound sterling could harm United.

The report explained: "the weakening of the pound relative to the euro following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union" will make it “challenging” for United to retain their status.

Therefore, it looks increasingly likely that Real Madrid will be strutting their way to top spot again when 2017 concludes.

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

So, is it all a result of factors out of United’s hands? Well, not entirely.

Financial expert Dan Jones, a partner of Deloitte, elaborated: “they’ll face strong competition from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid to retain the top spot in next year’s edition.

“This would be due to the lack of Champions League football, the weakening of the pound against the euro and, over the longer term, as other clubs enter the commercial market demanding similar deals, using United as the precedent.”

While Brexit may prove the straw that breaks the camel’s back, United have dug themselves a hole also. The absence of European at the highest level may scupper their chances of retaining the crown too.

Fingers may be pointed at Theresa May and the British public, yet Louis van Gaal should arguably be given equal blame. Those 0-0 draws at Old Trafford were clearly so drab that they’ve even effected the club’s economics.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

Jose Mourinho will just have to secure them a top four place this season and, on current form, it certainly proves a realistic goal. The Special One might have a harder time resurrecting the pound, however.

Do you think Manchester United are the biggest club in the world? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

