Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has named the one club he will never join

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has, rather oddly, never failed to hide his love for Real Madrid.

It seems rarely a few months go by without the Borussia Dortmund retelling the pledge he made to his Grandfather to play for Los Blancos one day.

You would have thought someone at Dortmund would have reminded Aubameyang about which club currently pays his wages.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe over the past few seasons, and he’s already on 20 goals in 22 appearances this term.

He’s lighting up the Africa Cup of Nations, too, scoring twice in two matches for Gabon.

Every club hoping to win the Champions League needs a clinical forward and it’s why Aubameyang has been linked with moves to Madrid and Manchester City.

He seems to delight in discussing his future, like a single person knowing they have a lot of admirers. He was at it again in a recent interview with Fussball Bild, admitting he could leave Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season.

Aubameyang: I could leave

"No one can predict the future," he said, via Goal. "The only thing for sure is that I'm currently with Dortmund and I love it there.

"But I cannot say that I'll stay for another two, five or 10 years. It is possible that in June a club comes to an agreement with Dortmund.

"At the moment I really don't think about it. I focus only on the work with my team-mates with Dortmund and Gabon."

There's one club he won't join

Last year, BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed Aubameyang’s price tag is between €100 million and €120m. Considering how good he is - the former AC Milan forward netted 39 times last season - it’s not inconceivable that one major European club will make a bid.

But there is one club Aubameyang is ready to say no to: Bayern Munich.

"Never would I switch to Bayern,” he added.

Music to Dortmund's ears

That will be music to Dortmund’s ears after they waved goodbye to Bayern-bound Mario Gotze (who has since returned), Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels.

Still, Thomas Tuchel would no doubt prefer his main man not to discuss his possible departure at all.

Will Aubameyang leave in the summer? If so, who will buy him? Let us kow in the comments section below!

