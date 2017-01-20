How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Pep Guardiola Sergio Aguero.

Why Pep Guardiola & Sergio Aguero had a secret meeting hours after Gabriel Jesus arrival

A club like Manchester City are always adding top players top their squad in a bid to reign supreme at the top of England and Europe, and no player is too good to be replaced.

Except for the likes of Sergio Aguero, right? According to recent reports from the Daily Mail - wrong.

The Argentinian striker has scored a staggering 154 goals in 230 games for the Citizens, but with the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus yesterday, it appears his days of leading the line for the blue half of Manchester are no longer a given.

The 28-year-old has 18 goals to his name so far this season but was notably left out of City's trip to Barcelona earlier on in the season where boss Pep Guardiola opted to play with a false nine instead.

Factor that into the series of injuries and suspensions Aguero has racked up in recent years and it appears as though the two-time Premier League champions are ready to listen to offers.

Aguero is understood to have met with Guardiola on Thursday night at a Deansgate restaurant in Manchester to talk about his future and the pair - along with Aguero's representatives - were said to have 'talked at length'.

For those of you unaware, Jesus is a 19-year-old Brazilian striker who has scored five times in six international outings and had 21 goals this season for Palmeiras before moving to the Etihad in a £27 million deal yesterday.

It is highly doubtful the hottest new property in Brazil is coming to Manchester to be a resident of the City bench; they already have Kelechi Iheanacho in the role of young, covering forward.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

"He has the potential to become one of the best attacking players in the game and we look forward to watching him develop further here in Manchester," said City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

"I think with Pep Guardiola as manager and the squad we already have here, Jesus has the perfect platform to reach his full potential."

FBL-WC-2018-PER-BRA

So, would Aguero get in the way of that development? And can City rest their hopes on the shoulders of a 19-year-old prodigy untested in the Premier League?

Although both parties have denied it, a rift between Guardiola and Aguero has been reported on and off for a while. With the arrival of the new golden boy of Brazilian football, their relationship will certainly be put to the test.

Topics:
David Silva
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Vincent Kompany
Raheem Sterling
Sergio Aguero
Football
Manchester City

