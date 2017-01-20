How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

For months now it seems Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester United had been said to be keen on him in the past, but now that Jurgen Klopp is in charge at Liverpool, it seems that the Reds have become the club that seem almost destined to snap him up.

And the man himself is aware of the links and has taken to the German press to discuss the move himself.

Dortmund is used to their best players leaving, with a number of their top stars in recent years opting to join Bayern Munich.

And while Aubameyang may not be heading for Bavaria, he did confess that he cannot commit his future to Dortmund.

"Nobody can foresee the future," the 27-year-old told new German daily Fussball Bild (via ESPN).

"I love it at Dortmund, but I can't say that I'll stay for two more years, or five or 10. It's possible that a club could reach an agreement with Dortmund in June and I'll go."

Aubameyang was in no mood to give clues about where he would go next either.

He had previously stated that he promised his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid one day, but when asked if they were his 'dream club' he responded: "Yes, yes. That's true but, you know, there is not only Real Madrid in this world."

"I don't know if that's true but, also, I am not interested in it," he said. "If Real want me, they will call me one day and, if not, no problem. I live my life and am optimistic about the future."

However, there is bad news for Liverpool fans hoping to see him in a red shirt anytime soon.

When asked if he thought he could end up at Anfield for a reunion with Jurgen Klopp he said: "I don't think that'll happen."

Ouch. Short and to the point.

Dortmund fans can rest easy, though, as he also confirmed that he wouldn't join Bayern Munich like so many of their players have before him.

"I would never join Bayern," he said. "That's for sure. That would be too hard on the Dortmund fans. Whatever they'd offer me, I'd say no."

Topics:
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football
Premier League
Bayern Munich

