Tottenham's new stadium will offer a ridiculously expensive ticket

Ask most Premier League fans and they'll quickly tell you that ticket prices are out of control.

It's only a few years since supporters launched the 'twenty's plenty' campaign to make sure those travelling to away games didn't have to pay more than £20 for entry.

However, it sounds like all that wisdom is about to go out the window at Tottenham.

Article continues below

In November, a Price of Football study found that Spurs are already the second most expensive side to watch in the Premier League, and that's before some of the crazy plans for their new stadium were unveiled.

The £750million arena, set to open in 2018, is coming along nicely, and on Thursday a select few were invited to witness a virtual reality tour.

Article continues below

It's fair to say it looks incredible. Then again, it's going to have to be given one of the more bizarre features that's going to be included.

While it's not yet known if ordinary ticket prices will go up, a new 'tunnel' ticket is set to be introduced and it isn't going to come cheaply.

According to the Mirror, tunnel tickets will be priced at £9500, with the further catch that they have to be bought in pairs.

Insane prices

To become eligible for the seats, a one-off membership fee of £30,000 also applies. Fans will be able to sit just behind the dugout with a glass-walled restaurant adjacent to where the players make their entrance onto the pitch.

Even Mauricio Pochettino is baulking at the idea. Asked what he thought of the tunnel experience, he admitted:

“Dangerous, dangerous. Because there have been a lot of things in the tunnel. It is for that (reason) it will be very expensive (seat)”.

If you and a friend have got a spare £19,000 lying around, though, it sounds like quite the day out.

Even so, fans who enjoy the prestige of sitting in the most expensive seats in the ground will probably want to move up to the 'H club', where a ticket will cost you £15,000 each - though that does include Michelin-star level food. Gone are the days of the meat pie and a pint.

Out of roughly 61,000, 7000 seats are going to be corporate.

Chairman Daniel Levy has been tasked with making up the £750million he's forking out on the stadium, so it's no wonder he's having to come up with some, let's say, rather innovative ideas.

Should the Premier League introduce a cap on ticket prices? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms