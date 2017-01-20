The sight of Philippe Coutinho back on a football pitch is a joy for every single Liverpool fan.

An ankle injury forced the Brazilian maestro to miss more than six weeks but he returned for last week’s EFL Cup defeat to Southampton and has made two more appearances since.

Coutinho is arguably Liverpool’s most important player and he could be the difference between them finishing in the top four or not.

So talented is the 24-year-old that World Cup winner Rivaldo believes he’d be a perfect signing for Barcelona.

"In my opinion, he's a great player and a player who knows Neymar well,” Rivaldo told Sky Sports. “I think they are both friends - players who stand out.

"I think that this transfer might happen because Barcelona is always going to attract the best, isn't it?

"He is one of the players who stands out and I believe that this transfer - if he goes to Barcelona - would be a good thing for Barcelona for sure.

"He is a player who would definitely help Barcelona. Of course, Barcelona is a big club, but with a player like him, it would definitely be a big help."

Coutinho in the same team as Messi? Wow

Rivaldo could get his wish to see Coutinho at the Camp Nou - he’s definitely good enough to play alongside Lionel Messi and co.

There, he would link up with Brazil teammate Neymar. The duo showed in the Selecao’s World Cup qualifiers last year that they can form an effective partnership; throw Messi and Luis Suarez into the mix and Barcelona would wreak havoc.

Coutinho: I want to be as good as Neymar

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Coutinho revealed his admiration for Neymar, going as far as to call the Barca ace a “mirror” of the player he wants to be.

“He's our main idol in Brazilian football and someone young children look up to,” Coutinho said.

“He's the best player and for me is a mirror of the player I want to be. He’s a close friend of mine and it’s great to have a team-mate the same age as me who I admire.

“If you see the type of football that he plays for Brazil and Barcelona…wow. It’s just really inspiring.”

Sorry Liverpool fans, but seeing Coutinho in the same team as Neymar and Messi would be incredible.

