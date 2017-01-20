How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Coutinho admires one Barca player.

Philippe Coutinho names the player whose level he wants to reach

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The sight of Philippe Coutinho back on a football pitch is a joy for every single Liverpool fan.

An ankle injury forced the Brazilian maestro to miss more than six weeks but he returned for last week’s EFL Cup defeat to Southampton and has made two more appearances since.

Coutinho is arguably Liverpool’s most important player and he could be the difference between them finishing in the top four or not.

Article continues below

So talented is the 24-year-old that World Cup winner Rivaldo believes he’d be a perfect signing for Barcelona.

"In my opinion, he's a great player and a player who knows Neymar well,” Rivaldo told Sky Sports. “I think they are both friends - players who stand out.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has named the one club he will never join

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has named the one club he will never join

"I think that this transfer might happen because Barcelona is always going to attract the best, isn't it?

"He is one of the players who stands out and I believe that this transfer - if he goes to Barcelona - would be a good thing for Barcelona for sure.

"He is a player who would definitely help Barcelona. Of course, Barcelona is a big club, but with a player like him, it would definitely be a big help."

Liverpool v Hull City - Premier League

Coutinho in the same team as Messi? Wow

Rivaldo could get his wish to see Coutinho at the Camp Nou - he’s definitely good enough to play alongside Lionel Messi and co.

There, he would link up with Brazil teammate Neymar. The duo showed in the Selecao’s World Cup qualifiers last year that they can form an effective partnership; throw Messi and Luis Suarez into the mix and Barcelona would wreak havoc.

Brazil v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier

Coutinho: I want to be as good as Neymar

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Coutinho revealed his admiration for Neymar, going as far as to call the Barca ace a “mirror” of the player he wants to be.

“He's our main idol in Brazilian football and someone young children look up to,” Coutinho said.

“He's the best player and for me is a mirror of the player I want to be. He’s a close friend of mine and it’s great to have a team-mate the same age as me who I admire.

“If you see the type of football that he plays for Brazil and Barcelona…wow. It’s just really inspiring.”

Sorry Liverpool fans, but seeing Coutinho in the same team as Neymar and Messi would be incredible.

FC Barcelona Training Session

Will Coutinho stay at Liverpool or leave for Barcelona? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Steven Gerrard
Neymar
Liverpool
Brazil Football
Lionel Messi
Football
Premier League
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again