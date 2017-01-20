How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Per Mertesacker.

Per Mertesacker pens emotional letter to Arsenal fans after signing new contract

It's a great feeling when a player forges a genuine bond with a club and gets all emotional when they know they're wanted.

Per Mertesacker may not be every fans' cup of tea, but they at least don't have to worry about his commitment to the club.

Earlier this week the 32-year-old had his one-year contract extension triggered, meaning he will be at the club until the end of the 2017/18 season.

And showing his humble side, the World Cup winner took to his Facebook page on Friday morning to express his delight and his gratitude to the club.

You might want to grab some tissues, he gets a bit emotional.

Having not featured for the club all season since sustaining an injury before the campaign kicked off, many had thought that his Arsenal career was over.

However, Arsene Wenger clearly still has him in his plans, and Mertesacker couldn't be happier.

"It makes me really proud and also a bit emotional," he said.

"I’ve been out for six months now and to have such trust and belief from the manager makes me very humble and thankful.

"I’ll do everything possible on a daily basis to make myself better and everybody around me better.

"I’m working really hard to come back and show that I’m still capable on the pitch. I’ll continue to give my absolute all to make this club go forward."

A deeper connection

The extension will now take him into his seventh season at the Emirates, but his post alluded to an affinity that runs way deeper than that.

"My love for this club is authentic. I feel like there’s always been a link between myself and Arsenal," he added.

"I’ve told the story a few times about when I came to London as a young boy and came back with an Arsenal shirt.

"I’ve never thrown that shirt away, and in fact it’s framed and is on the wall of my office back in Germany.

"Wearing an Arsenal shirt is genuinely something that is special to me and that shirt always reminds me of that."

