Andy Murray has stated that it is "unreasonable" to expect Novak Djokovic's winning run to last forever after the Serb was dumped out of the Australian Open yesterday in just the first round.

Having won the competition last year, the Djokovic crashed out to wildcard Denis Istomin, leaving Murray as the favourite to clinch the title.

The world number one reached the fourth round after beating Sam Querrey 6-4 6-2 6-4 in just under two hours.

Despite saying that he was "obviously surprised" by Djokovic's exit at the hands of world number 117 Istomin, he was not completely taken aback by the news and understands the difficulty in playing at the highest level.

"He is struggling by the highest standards. But compared with most players, it's not been that bad really," the Scot said, via the Mirror.

"Obviously I think for him the early loss at Wimbledon and here would be disappointing. He'd want to play his best in the majors.

“But he still won the Masters Series in Canada. He was in the final at the US Open. He was in the finals of the Tour Finals. He beat four or five top-10 players in the Tour Finals. He won the tournament in Doha last week.

“He has played some really good stuff over the last six or seven months, too. It's just not been, you know, as consistent as what it was the three years before. But how anyone is expected to keep up that level for their whole career, it's just unreasonable to expect that of anyone."

Murray: Nothing's changed

Murray claimed that Djokovic's elimination will be of little consequence to him until later in the tournament.

The 29-year-old added: "It doesn't change anything unless I was to potentially reach the final, because I can't play Novak in the fourth round or in the third round. Don't worry about that really.

"Obviously, if you're to get to the final, then it has an effect. A lot of the times when I've been in the final here, I've played against him. Had some tough ones.

“I wasn't scheduled to play Novak today, so my job's to concentrate on Sam and to go into that match with a clear head and a good game plan and try to play well. I did that.”

No injury

Murray appeared to have twisted his ankle during Wednesday's third round clash with Querrey but has downplayed the seriousness of the injury.

"It feels really good. It was sore yesterday and a little bit stiff this morning. But it feels good. After the first few games, where I was maybe slightly hesitant, I moved really well towards the end of the first set, and second and third set. So that was really good," the Wimbledon champion concluded.

