Countless players have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992, but not all of them have been record-breakers.

For every Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, and Didier Drogba, there's been a Bebe, a Radamel Falcao, or a Grzegorz Rasiak.

As Pep Guardiola will no doubt testify, it's not always easy to adapt to English football.

However, Brazilian legend Rivaldo has identified one player who he thinks is capable of making history, although the youngster in question hasn't actually played a game yet.

Speaking at Betfair's #MagicOfBarca campaign, Rivaldo spoke highly of 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus, who was unveiled by Manchester City this week.

"He is a future player," the World Cup winner said, via Goal.com.

"He is a new player, 19 years old, and he has been playing in England football which is difficult football, not easy, you need to wait a bit to adapt to the cold.

History-maker

"But he's a player I think will make history in English football, because he's a great player.

"I think the fans need to have a little patience, especially for their age, but from what I've seen him playing in Brazil, he's a great player."

The former Palmeiras starlet actually signed for City in August but spent the first half of the season with the Brazilian club, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

A hiccup with his paperwork prevented him from making his debut against Everton last weekend - which was probably for the best as he might not have got the best impression of his new team-mates from their 4-0 thrashing.

It means he could make his bow in Saturday's huge clash with Tottenham.

Impressive strike force

Guardiola may choose to hold fire on his new signing until he feels he's ready for the notoriously physical Premier League, as he knows as well as anyone what a bad run in England can do for someone's confidence.

How he uses Jesus may also be dependent on the form of Kelechi Iheanacho and Sergio Aguero.

Iheanacho has scored just two league goals all season, a disappointing return for such a highly-rated striker who has frequently been compared to Marcus Rashford.

And while Aguero is still unquestionably the main man at the Etihad, his ill-discipline this season has left them without him all too often.

It remains to be seen when Jesus gets his first opportunity, but if Rivaldo's comments are anything to go by, City fans should be in for a treat.

