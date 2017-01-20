Manchester United eventually made a game of their meeting with Liverpool last weekend.

Having failed to show up for the first half of the match, they made up for it in the second with an all-out fightback to secure a valuable point.

However, one of the main talking points wasn't of their comeback, but of Paul Pogba's poor performance in the game.

Article continues below

With his own emoji flashing up around the side of the pitch, the Frenchman gave away a first half penalty that allowed James Milner to put the visitors ahead.

Pogba had struggled to get into the swing of the Premier League when he first returned to United over the summer, but before the Liverpool clash he had managed to change opinions on him slightly with a string of fine performances.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old will now need to be careful that this performance doesn't result in a regression to the player he was at the start of the campaign.

And to help make sure that doesn't happen he can count on the support of goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports that Pogba is an important member of the squad both on and off the pitch, and when asked if the former Juventus man was still getting to grips with the English top flight he replied: "No. He's a top player.

"He is really important for us. He's great in midfield, good in the dressing room. He's an amazing player.

"At the beginning when you don't know the country, the players and the football it's a bit difficult. But you have fight, train more and try to focus and have belief in yourself.

"At the beginning it was difficult for me. With new football, new players and a new language everything was hard. But I kept believing in myself and kept fighting.

"In this country, in any country, you can make mistake, we are humans. It is normal for goalkeeper and players to make mistakes."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms