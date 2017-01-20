How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

/.

David de Gea has special message for Paul Pogba after Liverpool flop

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United eventually made a game of their meeting with Liverpool last weekend.

Having failed to show up for the first half of the match, they made up for it in the second with an all-out fightback to secure a valuable point.

However, one of the main talking points wasn't of their comeback, but of Paul Pogba's poor performance in the game.

Article continues below

With his own emoji flashing up around the side of the pitch, the Frenchman gave away a first half penalty that allowed James Milner to put the visitors ahead.

Pogba had struggled to get into the swing of the Premier League when he first returned to United over the summer, but before the Liverpool clash he had managed to change opinions on him slightly with a string of fine performances.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Watch: The accidental Royal Rumble spoiler on RAW a lot of WWE fans missed

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has named the one club he will never join

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has named the one club he will never join

The 23-year-old will now need to be careful that this performance doesn't result in a regression to the player he was at the start of the campaign.

And to help make sure that doesn't happen he can count on the support of goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard told Sky Sports that Pogba is an important member of the squad both on and off the pitch, and when asked if the former Juventus man was still getting to grips with the English top flight he replied: "No. He's a top player.

"He is really important for us. He's great in midfield, good in the dressing room. He's an amazing player.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOL

"At the beginning when you don't know the country, the players and the football it's a bit difficult. But you have fight, train more and try to focus and have belief in yourself.

"At the beginning it was difficult for me. With new football, new players and a new language everything was hard. But I kept believing in myself and kept fighting.

"In this country, in any country, you can make mistake, we are humans. It is normal for goalkeeper and players to make mistakes."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Wayne Rooney
Spain Football
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again