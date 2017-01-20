How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Memphis has joined Lyon.

Memphis Depay tweets Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after signing for Lyon

It’s official, ladies and gentlemen. Memphis Depay has left Manchester United.

The Netherlands international took to Twitter to confirm he had signed for Lyon even before Man United did.

It brings to an end a year-and-a-half of misery for Memphis at Old Trafford. Inconsistent last season, Jose Mourinho didn’t even bother to try to make it work when he arrived in the summer of 2016.

Memphis played just 79 minutes this season. Mourinho confirmed last month that the 22-year-old wasn’t in his plans, with Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial all above him in the pecking order.

The United boss didn’t stand in Memphis’ way when he found out the winger wanted to leave.

"I have to say that in the past couple of months my decisions in relation to Memphis were influenced by the feelings and information that he would like to leave in January and that we were going to have a real offer that we would be willing to accept," Mourinho said, via Sky Sports.

Buy-back option

Memphis will hope to revive his career in France after signing for Lyon in a deal that could reach £21.7 million.

And if he is able to fulfil his potential, there’s every chance United fans could see him back at Old Trafford. Mourinho appeared to confirm this afternoon that United do have the option to buy Memphis back.

Chances of Memphis returning are helped by the fact he didn’t leave United in disagreeable terms. He sent messages to a number of ex-teammates on Twitter after Lyon confirmed the move, including Wayne Rooney and Paul Pogba.

It’s farewell for now, but it might not be goodbye.

Memphis confirms the move

Will Memphis return to Man United one day? Let us know in the comments section below!

