Antoine Griezmann is, without a doubt, one of the best strikers in the world at present.

The Atletico Madrid man has scored 69 goals in 132 appearances for Los Rojiblancos since moving from Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2014 and is now one of the most sought-after players in world football.

The 25-year-old also won the 2016 European Championships' Golden Boot award with six goals and two assists during the finals in his homeland of France.

However, contrary to all recent reports suggesting that Manchester United had struck an agreement with Griezmann - even going as far to suggest that a shirt number had been agreed - Spanish football expert Guillem Balague refuted those suggestions.

The Spanish insider tweeted: "There is NO agreement Griezmann/United at this stage. Do they want him? Of course. Has he decided on his future? Definitively not yet."

If anybody would know, it is Balague. He has constantly been proven right in the past with transfer updates on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and there is basically no one better connected than the Sky Sports pundit in the Spanish game.

The Daily Mail reported Atletio boss Diego Simone's stance on the matter yesterday by commenting: "I don't tie anybody down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club.

"It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."

One would assume that Manchester United could definitely afford him, too. The Red Devils generated the most revenue of any football club in the world last season, according to a report published by Deloitte, and dethroned Real Madrid in the process.

The Spanish giants had topped the report for 11 years straight before United usurped them.

After spending a world-record £89.3 million on Paul Pogba last summer, it is clear that the red half of Manchester has money to spend and are not afraid to sanction the major transfers.

Boss Jose Mourinho has always spent big during his tenures as Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager and that trend has certainly continued with United.

Griezmann's release clause is said to be around £85.5 million, but for a striker with his best years ahead of him, the financially strong United surely won't baulk at the price.

