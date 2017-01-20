Serena Williams reacted strongly to a journalist's claim of a "scrappy performance" from the veteran tennis player.

Following the current Wimbledon champion's 6-3 6-4 victory over Czech player Lucie Safarova, she was questioned on her performance, and the 35-year-old was anything but impressed with the reporter's "negative" assessment of her game.

The journalist started by saying: "A bit of a scrappy performance for you? A few unforced errors and a couple of double-faults."

Article continues below

Williams was quick to respond to the statement and was in no mood to tolerate the probing question, shown in the video further down this article.

"I feel that is a very negative thing to say. Are you serious?" responded the American.

Article continues below

"Well you should have been out there. That wasn't very kind.

She did not hold back and asked for an immediate apology from the reporter saying: "You should apologise. Do you want to apologise?"

The questioner aptly responded with an "I am sorry" and the issue was resolved then and there with Williams acknowledging the reporter's apology and instant regret.

She added: "Thank you very much. That was a great performance. I played well. She is a former top ten player. The last time we played was in the finals of a Grand Slam."

Williams stated her reasons for her many unforced errors during the game and heaped praise on her opponent.

"You know it's not an easy match. She is a really good player so you have to go for more which obviously makes a few more errors.

"So yeah I think it was overall a really good match."

Safarova was indeed in a final of a Grand Slam with Williams at the 2015 French Open, which the American won 6-3 6-7 6-2 in a hard-fought clash.

Therefore, Williams might have been right to correct the journalist's attempt to undermine both the former Australian Open champion and her 29-year-old opponent.

One thing is for sure, not too many scrutinising questions are expected to come her way in the near future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms