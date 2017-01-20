The furore surrounding Diego Costa's future at Chelsea seems to have died down considerably in recent days.

Antonio Conte's decision to drop the striker for the 3-0 win over Leicester has apparently had its intended effect, with the Spain international all smiles as he returned to training this week.

Despite initial talk of an £80million bid from the Chinese Super League, it now wouldn't be surprising if Costa was still at Stamford Bridge at the end of the current transfer window.

Article continues below

The summer is a different question altogether.

Nonetheless, as the Premier League's controversial top scorer is such a big talking point, it's inevitable that speculation is going to continue, unless he actually puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Article continues below

Such is Costa's volatility that the Blues can never quite be sure how happy he is.

It's only a few weeks since he admitted he had considered leaving in the summer but was content to stay, and then this China bombshell dropped.

Perhaps with these mood-swings in mind, Conte is willing to start thinking about replacements just in case.

One replacement in mind

Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku are two names who have been mentioned in this context, both via the Sun. Yet, reports in Spain would suggest that Chelsea are actually looking at Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco.

Mundo Deportivo report that although he primarily plays as a winger, Carrasco's eight goals in all competitions this season have impressed chiefs at Stamford Bridge.

Conte sees him as equivalent to Costa because he would like to build his team around him in the same way that he has done with the striker.

It poses an interesting question about whether the Belgian could be used in some sort of a swap deal which would send Costa back to his old club Atleti.

Huge release clause

The La Liga club have put plenty of obstacles in Carrasco's way if he did want to head to England, quite rightly inserting a 100million euro release clause in his contract.

Antoine Griezmann's future is also uncertain, and Diego Simeone would surely not allow two of his key players to leave in the summer, so this could be another issue for Chelsea's pursuit.

Ultimately, though, it's clear that Conte is not thinking about Costa as a long-term option, so he'll just be glad that he has resolved the situation for now.

Who should Chelsea sign to replace Costa? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms