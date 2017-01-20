With the lineups confirmed by all teams for the 2017 Formula One season, the focus now shifts to the penultimate stages of preparations as we gear up for the season to start in Australia on March 26.

The announcement of Valtteri Bottas joining Mercedes took the spotlight, but as a result, it left a vacancy in Williams, who then had to search for a new driver themselves.

Moments after the unveiling of Bottas at Mercedes’ Brackley HQ, Williams disclosed that Felipe Massa will return to their fold once again to fill the void left by the Finnish star.

The Brazilian has been associated with the UK-based outfit for the last three campaigns and has played a significant role in their development in recent years.

However, he announced his retirement from the sport in September 2016.

Team principal Claire Williams has now admitted that the team felt embarrassed to ask Massa to alter his decision to call time on his Formula One career.

It was in December last year, after the team bid farewell to the South American ace, when the chief called him asking if he would be willing to reunite again for the upcoming season.

Massa obliged and signed a one-year deal, ultimately declaring that he is happy to return to a team he is well accustomed with.

Williams said: “Felipe had announced his retirement, we had a whole fanfare around it, and then to have to phone your ex-driver up and say 'would you mind coming out of retirement?', you feel quite bad about it.

“But I've never heard anyone so happy and excited, so it was a big relief for us."

She acknowledged Massa’s professionalism and commended his attitude to the events that unfolded due to the shocking retirement of reigning champion Nico Rosberg.

“We are never going to put a driver in the car who we don't believe can deliver.

“As everyone saw even in his last race last year, he has lost none of his motivation.”

Although, there have been suggestions from various quarters to recruit a young driver instead of disrupting Massa’s retirement plans.

Williams added: “I know there's a lot of talk out there, 'Let the guy retire, leave him alone.' He wants to come back."

She confessed she was primarily in the dark about Massa's desire not to retire from the sport, and has admitted that this season is all about having fun for the Brazilian.

“Little known to me, I didn't actually realise that he didn't really want to retire, and so I think Felipe is going to do a good job this year.

“He's got a year to just have some fun and sometimes when that's the case the pressure is off.

“He can just go out there and deliver, without worrying about anything else.

“So I'm looking forward to seeing what he could do, and having that pairing with Lance [Stroll] I hope is going to work really well for us.”

Massa will be partnered by rookie Lance Stroll, who can massively benefit from the Brazilian’s presence in the garage.

The arrival of the 35-year-old remains the highlight ahead of the 2017 term and he will definitely use the platform provided to prove his worth and that he has not lost the motivation to perform to the best of his abilities after 15 years in top-flight racing.

