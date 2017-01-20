Manchester United recently triggered the one-year contract extension in Antonio Valencia’s contract, keeping him at the club until 2018.

Everyone knows he deserves it. Valencia has been outstanding for United this season, making the right-back spot his own.

And his desire to add a Champions League winners’ medal to his collection will only further endear him to United supporters.

“There are still a lot of things to achieve,” the Ecuadorian told MUTV after signing the extension.

“I’m missing a Champions League, I’d like a few more Premier League titles and some more silverware, too. I’d love to keep on winning things at Manchester United and I’ll work as hard as I can to make this happen because I’m very happy here.”

Valencia has the sixth-highest WhoScored rating out of all Man United players this season so it’s no wonder Mourinho was eager to tie him for down another season.

In fact, the Portuguese is such a big fan of Valencia that he wouldn’t swap him for anyone.

Mourinho: Valencia's the best RB

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Jose Mourinho claimed the 31-year-old is the best right-back in the world. Really. Better than Philip Lahm, Dani Alves Dani Carvajal.

Many would say Valencia isn’t even the best right-back in the Premier League, with Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin developing into a star and Kyle Walker shining for Tottenham. But not Mourinho.

“I don’t see it as a reward,” Mourinho said of Valencia’s contract extension, via the Independent.

“He is simply the best right-back you can have, there is no better right-back in football.

“It isn’t a reward for him, it is a privilege for us to be able to keep such a good player and man.”

Twitter reacts

Twitter, unsurprisingly, let rip.

Mourinho recently called Paul Pogba the best midfielder in the world. He sure knows how to overhype his players.

